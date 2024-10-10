Top track

Muddy Monk + 1ère partie

Le VIP
Thu, 10 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arborant un look de motard en combi, Muddy Monk a défié les conventions stylistiques dès son premier album, en 2018, passant de la synthwave contemplative à la variété synthétique. D’un opus à l’autre, le fribourgeois prend un malin plaisir à faire voyager...

Réservé aux plus de 12 ans
Présenté par Le VIP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Muddy Monk

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open8:30 pm

