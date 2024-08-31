DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to rock with KIOSK live in New York August 31, 2024 – a mind-blowing event you won't want to miss! Kiosk (Persian: کیوسک) is a rock band formed in Tehran in 2003, known for its blend of musical styles and its wry lyrics confronting Iranian cultu
Kiosk - Live in New York - Presented by RAD Arts Foundation - Live at LPR on August 31st, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)
