DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kiosk - Live in New York

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$69.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Kiosk

Get ready to rock with KIOSK live in New York August 31, 2024 – a mind-blowing event you won't want to miss! Kiosk (Persian: کیوسک‎) is a rock band formed in Tehran in 2003, known for its blend of musical styles and its wry lyrics confronting Iranian cultu Read more

Event information

Kiosk - Live in New York - Presented by RAD Arts Foundation - Live at LPR on August 31st, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-n...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RAD Arts Foundation
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiosk

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.