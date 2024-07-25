Top track

Mild Men - Franklin

Mild Men Album Launch Party

Two Palms
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
£9

About

Named for a Chinese anti-anxiety drug that claimed to make men less aggressive, Mild Men is a band as steeped in its own absurdity as it is serious about exploring it. Death in front of the History channel, the wild abandon of internet rage, frenetic insom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Mist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mild Men

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

