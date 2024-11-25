DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luis Ake

Gebäude 9
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ehrenvoll.. Tour

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von DIFFUS, ByteFM, dq agency & popanz
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luis Ake

Venue

Gebäude 9

Deutz-Mülheimer Str. 117, 51063 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

