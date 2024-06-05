DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hebro Pride Happy Hour

Slate NY
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
$16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Hebro + over 200 gay Jews (and those who 💙 love us) as we kick-off NYC Pride on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at our popular happy hour.

All are welcome.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by HEBRO | GAY JEWS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Slate NY

54 West 21st Street, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

