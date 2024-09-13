DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Theo Lawrence

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Theo Lawrence live at Eddie's Attic!

For the past 10 years, Theo Lawrence has been making a name for himself as France's favorite songbird. A truly one-of-a-kind Country singer and genuine keeper of the flame, Lawrence came into his own on his Austin-made...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theo Lawrence

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

