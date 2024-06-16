DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop: Lost Parade

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sun, 16 Jun, 11:00 am
ArtMilano
€15
A cura di Erika Di Mauro e Tejaswini Loundo

Il laboratorio si focalizzerà sulla ricerca e sulla creazione guidata, ispirate al tema di Lost Parade, il quale ci ricorda che paura e credenza sono due facce della stessa Medaglia. Si approccerà in egual misur...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Movement APS.

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:00 am

