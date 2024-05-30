Top track

Brandon Flooded - Fecal Matter

Fecal Matter W/ Parma ham and more

FVTVR
Thu, 30 May, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€12

About

FVTVR HOSTS FECAL MATTER : PARIS HATE ME

30.05.24 - 23h / 6h

34, Quai d’Austerlitz - Paris

______

Line up:

FECAL MATTER

PARMA HAM

LEO MONIRA

BURIED DEEP

TECHNO BLONDY

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY GENNA MARVIN

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FVTVR.
Lineup

Fecal Matter

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm
1000 capacity

