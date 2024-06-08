DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WillYouLearn Showcase

DROM
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The annual WillYouLearn Recital. Our students take to the stage to showcase their talents and perform your favorite songs alongside our faculty band. This is not your typical recital, it's a party!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.