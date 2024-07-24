DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Friendship with Colin Miller and Natalie Jane Hill

Eulogy
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Friendship

with Colin Miller and Natalie Jane Hill

Wednesday, July 24th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Friendship

Friendship’s Merge debut, Love the Stranger, moves like a country record skipp...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Friendship, Colin Miller, Natalie Jane Hill

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.