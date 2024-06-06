Top track

Grupo Lokito - Guajira

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grupo Lokito

Ramona
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grupo Lokito - Guajira
Got a code?

About

Grupo Lokito create a modern-day cocktail of two of the great world musics; Fusing

blistering contemporary Congolese grooves with the fire of Cuban music.The results

have audiences dancing in a haze of energy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grupo Lokito

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.