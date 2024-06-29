DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Desert Haze | Summer Night Market

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
SocialTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a special summer night edition of Desert Haze Vintage Market!

Free on the Plaza from 6pm - 10pm

VENDORS:

  • TBA
This is an All ages event
Desert Haze Market & Hotel Congress
Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

