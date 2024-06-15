DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reid Speed, Evol Intent, Dali

The Meadows
Sat, 15 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Citysoul, Heart Beats, and XXP Present..

DNB SUNSET SESH

with

Reid Speed

Evol Intent

Dali

Bagger Vance

This is a 21 event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reid Speed, Evol Intent

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

