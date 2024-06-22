DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Band Called E - Anteprima Lilith Festival 2024

Chiostro S. Andrea
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsGenova
€11.50
Anteprima Lilith Festival 2024 in collaborazione con Incadenza

E, è il trio formato da Jason Sanford (Neptune), Thalia Zedek (Come, Live Skull) e il nuovo batterista Ernie Kim. Hanno pubblicato il loro quinto LP per Silver Rocket ad aprile 2024....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Lilith Associazione Culturale Impresa Sociale.

Chiostro S. Andrea

Vico Dritto di Ponticello, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

