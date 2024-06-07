DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Interactive Evening Suitable For Intoverts

The Rabbit Box
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.98
Join the Rabbit Box for An Interactive Evening Suitable For Introverts featuring art, poetry and music.

Featured artists include Allison Preisinger, presenting her newest work inspired by poetry, singer-songwriter JR Rhodes, Vicky Edmonds, poet a***...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

