DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iglesia del Perreo - Latinx Night

Eulogy
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
DJAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Doors: 11pm

**DJ set to follow Julia Sanders / Julie Odell concert*

Your penance is perreo. A new hot underground latinx dance night brought to you by Grimmjoi.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.