Unity For The Outcasts

The Kingsland
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The five-piece alt rockers from Maryland coming through to NYC to rock your faces off!

Featuring: Unity For The Outcasts, No Conditions, Crooked Arrows, Fruit Dawg

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crooked Arrows, No Conditions

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

