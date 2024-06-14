DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lifeguard, Monde U.F.O.

Programme Skate
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lifeguard

Monde U.F.O.

$15

Lineup subject to change//all sales final after 24 hours.

This is an All Ages Event
Presented by Programme.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lifeguard

Programme Skate

2495 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

