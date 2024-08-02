Top track

IXZHILION - ANKIMILION

TGT: Hot Face / Ixzhilion (DE) / Rampressure

The George Tavern
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Take a journey to outer space with Berlin based space/psych-rock band IZXHILION, on their first visit to the UK! 🚀

They'll be joined by George regulars Hot Face and new favourites Rampressure.

If you like King Gizz, you'll love this night!

+ from 11pm...

This is an 18+ event
Laughing Boy presents 🌚
Lineup

Hot Face

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

