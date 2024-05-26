DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fairy Tale Musical Mash Up

Big Penny Social
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 am
TheatreLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Author, performer and multi-instrumentalist Gareth P Jones presents fun filled show full of sing along songs, super fast rapping, funky ukulele and interactive story telling.

Parents and children love this fresh take on classic fairytales, packed with jok...

All ages
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open11:00 am
1400 capacity

