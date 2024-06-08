Top track

Stunt Pilots - Imma Stunt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stunt Pilots Concert

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsOira
€16.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stunt Pilots - Imma Stunt
Got a code?

About

Gli Stunt Pilots sono un power trio nato nel 2020, composto da Zo, chitarrista e cantante, Moonet, bassista e sound engineer, e Farina, batterista e visual designer. Il desiderio di esplorare nuovi orizzonti e le radici musicali diverse sono gli elementi c...

Questo è un evento 0+
Presentato da Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Stunt Pilots

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.