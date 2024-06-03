Top track

Masta Ace & Marco Polo - Certified (feat. Coast Contra)

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO

Strom
Mon, 3 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Masta Ace & Marco Polo brillieren auf ihrer neuen gemeinsamen Platte Richmond Hill mit einer Symbiose aus fantastisch-vielseitigen Beats produziert von Marco Polo und sehr persönlichem Material vom Rap-Großmeister Master Ace – eine Hommage an den Ort, an d...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

