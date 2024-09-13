DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From a modest start as a Brighton-based trip hop producer in the late-’90s, Simon Green’s Bonobo alias has grown to see him become a world-renowned electronic artist. Injecting his songs with flashes of folk, jazz and rhythms from Africa to the Middle East
Simon Green, meglio conosciuto come Bonobo, è un musicista, disc jockey e producer britannico.
