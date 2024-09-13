Top track

Bonobo - Cirrus

BONOBO PRESENTS OUTLIER

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:30 pm
€34.30

About Bonobo

From a modest start as a Brighton-based trip hop producer in the late-’90s, Simon Green’s Bonobo alias has grown to see him become a world-renowned electronic artist. Injecting his songs with flashes of folk, jazz and rhythms from Africa to the Middle East Read more

Event information

Simon Green, meglio conosciuto come Bonobo, è un musicista, disc jockey e producer britannico.

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.

Bonobo

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

