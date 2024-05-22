Top track

Fredo Bang & Kevin Gates - Ring Ring

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fredo Bang

9PM MUSIC VENUE
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHouston
From $43.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fredo Bang & Kevin Gates - Ring Ring
Got a code?

About

Fredo Bang and Kuttem Reese live in Houston, TX on 5/22!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Restless Shows
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kuttem Reese, Fredo Bang

Venue

9PM MUSIC VENUE

9371 Richmond Avenue, Houston, Texas 77063, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.