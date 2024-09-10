Top track

I Can't Handle Change

Roar

Scala
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
About

Roar, the solo project of Magic the Gathering enthusiast, amateur (but impressive) chef, and mastermind Owen Evans, channels that feeling of nostalgia we all experience but can never fully place. “Am I trapped inside a movie?” “Did I hear this song years a...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Bird On The Wire
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roar

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

