Top track

Birthday Girl - Check Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Birthday Girl, Rex Tycoon, Roxy 2

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Birthday Girl - Check Up
Got a code?

About

Saturday, May 18th 2024
Birthday Girl + Rex Tycoon + Roxy 2
10PM - $15 ADV / $18 DOS - All Ages

BIRTHDAY GIRL
Washington, DC
https://birthdaygirlmusic.bandcamp.com/album/birthday-girl

Birthday Girl DC is a band from Washington DC featuring Mabel...

All ages
Red Brick Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.