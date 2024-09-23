Top track

Mabe Fratti in The Atrium

Public Records
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Public Records welcomes Mabe Fratti performing live In The Atrium known for weaving together ambient textures, delicate piano melodies, and ethereal vocals. Her music transcends boundaries, evoking emotions that linger long after the last note fades.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Mabe Fratti

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

