VACCA & JAMIL - LIVE

Tunnel Club
Wed, 8 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

8/05 TUNNEL CLUB MILANO, VIA SAMMARTINI

APERTURA PORTE ORE 20:00

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Barrio's Live

Lineup

Vacca, Jamil

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

