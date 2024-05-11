DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 11 May, 1:00 pm
FilmMinneapolis
From $6.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, May 11, 2024

12 pm Doors // 1 pm Movie

  • ADVANCE: $5 (+taxes/fees) Under Age 13 // $7 (+taxes/fees) Age 13 & Up
  • AT THE DOOR: $8 (+taxes/fees included) Under Age 13 // $10 (+taxes/fees included) Age 13 & Up

This is an all ages event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

