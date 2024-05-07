DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AZICHUICHO x LA JAVA : Penelope & 151 Soundsystem

La Java
Tue, 7 May, 11:30 pm
DJParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

- mamaaaa y'a Penelope et 151 Soundsystem à la teuf azi chuicho le 7 mai

- ah la bombe, veille de jour férié en plus

- Yaaaaaah, ça te chauffe ?

- aziiii chuichoooOoo

- C'est bon ça ! Formule classique minuit > 7h, ça part je prends ma place

- Y...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

