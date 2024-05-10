DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House of Disco - Classic Disco & Modern House

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HOUSE OF DISCO

The Ultimate Celebration of Classic Disco & Modern House Music Anthems!

Get ready to groove the night away at HOUSE OF DISCO, the ultimate celebration of classic disco and modern house music anthems! Whether you're a disco diva or a house...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by PAUZ Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.