Magnitude, Combust, Balmora + more

Salty's Beach Bar
Sun, 23 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$24.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday, June 23rd

Magnitude

Combust

Balmora

Almighty Watching

In 2 Again

Negative Force

@ Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main St, Lake Como NJ

5 PM

All Ages

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Magnitude, Combust, Balmora and 1 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

