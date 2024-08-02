Top track

Dargen D'Amico - Onda Alta

Laos Fest 2024

Piazza Spinelli
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsScalea
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dargen D'Amico

Lo abbiamo visto brillare sul palco di Sanremo e dominare la scena del rap italiano per oltre due decenni. Un talento che ha la capacità di spaziare dall'elettronica alla musica d'autore, un vero camaleonte musicale. Le sue canzoni hanno il potere di affro Read more

Event information

1 -2 e 3 agosto 2024 torna a Scalea (Cosenza) il Laos Fest. Il festival che unisce la passione per la musica dal vivo con la scoperta della Riviera dei Cedri.

Immergiti in un'esperienza unica che va oltre i concerti: nel suggestivo Centro Storico di Scale...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Levante Aps

Lineup

SAMIA, Dargen D'Amico

Venue

87029, Scalea, Cosenza, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Fino a che età i bambini entrano gratuitamente?

I bambini sotto i 12 anni entrano gratis accompagnati da un adulto

Le persone con disabilità pagano il biglietto?

Per gli spettatori con disabilità desiderosi di partecipare allo spettacolo, è prevista un'area riservata con visibilità ottimale, ma con capacità limitata. Tutte le info qui: https://laosfest.it/faq

