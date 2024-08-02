DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lo abbiamo visto brillare sul palco di Sanremo e dominare la scena del rap italiano per oltre due decenni. Un talento che ha la capacità di spaziare dall'elettronica alla musica d'autore, un vero camaleonte musicale. Le sue canzoni hanno il potere di affro
Read more
1 -2 e 3 agosto 2024 torna a Scalea (Cosenza) il Laos Fest. Il festival che unisce la passione per la musica dal vivo con la scoperta della Riviera dei Cedri.
Immergiti in un'esperienza unica che va oltre i concerti: nel suggestivo Centro Storico di Scale...
I bambini sotto i 12 anni entrano gratis accompagnati da un adulto
Per gli spettatori con disabilità desiderosi di partecipare allo spettacolo, è prevista un'area riservata con visibilità ottimale, ma con capacità limitata. Tutte le info qui: https://laosfest.it/faq
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.