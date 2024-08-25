Top track

HOZHO & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 25 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to immerse yourself in Hozho’s self-proclaimed Melodark genre, as he brings his renowned juxtapositions of serene melodies and somber synths and basslines, to The Roof of Superior Ingredients, August 25th, 2024. Hailing from Portugal, the elusive...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients & Gray Area
Lineup

Hozho

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

