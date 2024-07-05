Top track

PALM READER - THE FINAL TOUR

The Underworld
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Statement from Palm Reader

"Dear Friends, with a heavy heart, we have decided to end our time together as Palm Reader.

We all have very different priorities now, compared to the lives we led when we formed the band in 2011. We collectively feel that en...

Presented by DHP Family
Lineup

Love Is Noise, Palm Reader

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

