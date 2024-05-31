Top track

Gold Dust - SHY FX Re-Edit

Carnival Magnifico 2024 w/ SHY FX

Luna Springs
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Shy FX

DnB DJ and producer Shy FX has been energising generation after generation of UK ravers for more than 30 years. He introduced ragga-jungle to the nation with 1994’s track ‘Original Nuttah’ – one of the genre’s first songs to crack the UK Singles Chart. And Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

🎟️🚨🎡 TICKETS : ON SALE NOW 🎡🚨🎟️

After last year's SOLD OUT show with Wilkinson, Carnival Magnifico returns for 2024 with Shy FX! Prepare for a colourful assault of the senses, summer starts here for 2000 colourful party people & you!

Carnival Magni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shy FX

Venue

Luna Springs

Digbeth Arena, Lower Trinity St, Birmingham, England B9 4AH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

