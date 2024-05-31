DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DnB DJ and producer Shy FX has been energising generation after generation of UK ravers for more than 30 years. He introduced ragga-jungle to the nation with 1994’s track ‘Original Nuttah’ – one of the genre’s first songs to crack the UK Singles Chart. And
🎟️🚨🎡 TICKETS : ON SALE NOW 🎡🚨🎟️
After last year's SOLD OUT show with Wilkinson, Carnival Magnifico returns for 2024 with Shy FX! Prepare for a colourful assault of the senses, summer starts here for 2000 colourful party people & you!
