Top track

Back In Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sundown

Norfolk Showground
30 Aug - 1 Sept
GigsLondon
From £117.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Back In Time
Got a code?

About

Sundown Festival is back this year with its biggest festival to date. The show returns to the Norfolk Showground in Norwich, from August 30th to September 2nd, providing the perfect final summer send-off!

Enjoy a weekend of beats, parties and good vibes,...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by U-Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

17
Tom Grennan, D-Block Europe, Hedex and 17 more

Venue

Norfolk Showground

Norfolk Showground, Dereham Rd, Norwich NR5 0TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.