Void ov Voices

TBA
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VOID OV VOICES - THE THRILITON TOUR

Attila Csihar's music career began in 1985 with the Hungarian metal band Tormentor, which reached cult status in black metal circles with their first album, Anno Domini (1988). Tormentor performed 50-100 live shows betw...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
Void ov Voices

TBA

Diedenhofer Straße 9, 10405 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open6:00 pm

