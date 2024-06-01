DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRI.BE (True Diamond Tour)

Independance Club
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
About

Directly after their comeback "Diamond", JIN Entertainment finally brings the girls of TRI.BE from South Korea to Europe! Be a part of the TRI.BE [TRUE DIAMOND TOUR] IN EUROPE 2024 and see Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire live on stage!

Organizado por Independance Club.
Lineup

TRI.BE

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

