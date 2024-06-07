Top track

Back, Baby

Jessica Pratt

EartH
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

From the opening seconds of 'Life Is,' it’s clear that 'Here in the Pitch' is a very different kind of album from Jessica Pratt. Revered as one of Los Angeles' most distinctive songwriters, Pratt's bewitching s...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jessica Pratt , Joanne Robertson

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

