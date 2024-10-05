Top track

Agnes (1ª Parte: Mari Froes)

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 5 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AGNES

Revelação da música brasileira, Agnes transita entre gêneros musicais como a MPB, o forró e o blues. Nascida em Feira de Santana, na Bahia, e criada em Campina Grande, na Paraíba, a artista tem como inspiração nomes como Aretha Franklin, Elza Soares...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

