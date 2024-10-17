DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maisie Adam - Appraisal

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £25.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresh from Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You, Maisie Adam is heading back out on tour with a brand new show.

She’s five years into her job as a comedian now, so she’s due an appraisal. Join her for the ultimate performa...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maisie Adam

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

