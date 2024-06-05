DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beat Hit Classico

La Place
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Venez assister au show live « Beat Hit Classico, Paris vs. Marseille » dans lequel vont s’affronter deux beatmakers, producteurs et DJ majeurs de la scène rap, Djimi Finger (Secteur ä & Ärsenik) et DJ Djel (Fonky Family).

Tous deux certifiés or, platine e...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
Lineup

Djimi Finger, DJ Djel

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

