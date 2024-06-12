Top track

Wednesday Night Jazz feat Craig Hill

Cafe Erzulie
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cafe Erzulie is serving up a night of delicious Haitian food and live Jazz performances from Craig Hill & friends. It's going to be a beautiful evening, so don't miss out!

PLEASE NOTE

  • Tables are given to dining guests on a first-come-first-serve basis....
This is an 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Craig Hill

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

