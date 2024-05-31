Top track

El Moono - Aura

El Moono

The Hope and Ruin
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El Moono are back with , The Charm, The First Man on Mars and Chains, the first singles from their highly anticipated debut album, The Waking Sun (releasing 10th May 2024), recorded at Middle Farm Studios. The band are further exploring their off-kilter an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Moono

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

