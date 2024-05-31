DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Moono are back with , The Charm, The First Man on Mars and Chains, the first singles from their highly anticipated debut album, The Waking Sun (releasing 10th May 2024), recorded at Middle Farm Studios. The band are further exploring their off-kilter an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.