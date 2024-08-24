DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mamalehs live at Eddie's Attic!
The Mamalehs are Shana Cohen, Ariela Freedman, and Amy Robertson – a trio of Jewish moms who started singing together years ago, and now bring new life to music from around the world. Known for their ethereal sound, nea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.