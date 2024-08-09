DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience an unforgettable day-into-night party with Ben Böhmer, the German electronic composer and producer captivating millions worldwide. On August 9th, the magic starts on the Roof of Superior Ingredients, boasting stunning sunset views of Manhattan,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.