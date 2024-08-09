Top track

Breathing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ben Böhmer [LIVE] & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $35.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Breathing
Got a code?

About

Experience an unforgettable day-into-night party with Ben Böhmer, the German electronic composer and producer captivating millions worldwide. On August 9th, the magic starts on the Roof of Superior Ingredients, boasting stunning sunset views of Manhattan,...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ben Böhmer, Luzi Tudor, Rocky and 1 more

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.