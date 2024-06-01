DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Rekha's Bollywood Disco ft. Offering Rain + Sheherazaad

The Sultan Room
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bollywood Disco: Proud Edition by the legendary DJ Rekha returns to The Sultan Room to kick off Pride. Offering Rain opens with classic item numbers, followed by a live performance by breakout artist Sheherazaad. Don’t miss your dance pe chance to your fav...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
280 capacity

