Simply Red - A New Flame - 2008 Remaster

Simply Red Tribute

The Lido
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£13.77

About

The UKs best SImply Red Tribute act coming to Margate Lido for a special Bank Holiday show!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open7:00 pm

