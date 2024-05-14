Top track

La Sécurité - Anyway

La Sécurité + GorZ

The Lanes
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La Sécurité - Anyway
About

La Sécurité (Montréal/Tiohtià:ke) is a collective whose art punk is equal parts: jumpy beats, off-kilter arrangements, and minimalistic melodic hooks. After years of writing earworms for the pleasure of beautiful weirdos, all the while strutting their styl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GorZ, La Sécurité

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

